You can now book in for afternoon tea on one of Bridgerton’s sets

If like us, you absolutely devoured Netflix’s lavish period series, Bridgerton, and are impatiently waiting for season two to be released, then you’ll be pleased to hear that you can now dine in style at one of their iconic filming locations!

That’s right — the Queen's House in Greenwich are opening their lavish gardens up to the public, so that guests can enjoy a spot of afternoon tea within their very own bubble on the grounds.

If you would like a taste of Regency life, then why not book in for a luxurious lunch, a traditional afternoon tea or a tempting three-course dinner, all to be served to you and your pod in these swish igloo-style domes, which have been set up on the breathtaking lawns of this stately home.

Keen Bridgerton fans will appreciate the stunning surroundings, as this historic house was used as one of the filming locations in the third episode of Bridgerton’s first season. You might recognise it as Somerset House, as well as being used in a few of the Mayfair scenes.

Even if you’re not a Bridgerton superfan like us, you can still enjoy the supreme views of London’s city skyline and the River Thames, all while tucking into a delightful seasonal meal with a few friends of family members.

Tickets are sold in pods of four to six people, with prices ranging from £37.50 to £55 depending on which meal you opt for. Sittings at the Dining Domes are currently available now for a few short weeks until June 6. So, if you’re in the area, you might want to book in quick, before this royal event is over.

You can book your tickets on the Royal Museums Greenwich website, here.