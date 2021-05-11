You can now apply to be on Ireland’s Fittest Family 2021

Great news fitness enthusiasts — applications are now open for the next season of Ireland’s Fittest Family!

The 2021 season promises to be bigger, better and tougher than ever, as families across the country compete against each other in the most extreme fitness competition in Ireland.

Families will be mentored by one of the four returning coaches, hurling legend Davy Fitzgerald, camogie star Anna Geary, Olympic runner Derval O’Rourke and retired rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan.

They will compete in a series of intense fitness challenges where every ounce of their strength, speed and endurance will be put to the test, all in an effort to be crowned Ireland’s fittest family, and win that illustrious €15,000 prize.

Mairéad Ronan will return to present the 2021 series, which is due to be filmed this summer from July to September. Of course the series will comply with all ovid safety guidelines, ensuring that all social distancing measures are strictly followed by both the crew and the families.

The rules state that teams must be made up of four immediate family members, with a mix of genders and a minimum age requirement of 14-years-old by July 1, 2021.

If you’ve got what it takes, then feel free to submit an application here. Good luck!