You can make people unfollow you on Insta – without them knowing

We all have a few people following us on Instagram who we would really rather they weren't.

Whether it's our ex's new girlfriend, our distant cousin who comments on everything, or our mum's best friend, sometimes you just don't want certain people creeping on our feed.

This puts us in an awkward, online position.

How does one get someone to unfollow you, but without them knowing?

Luckily, Instagram is here to fix that issue without us having to resort to blocking particular people from our pages.

If you have a private page, this will be easy, but if not you can just change you page to private temporarily and follow the same method.

So, once you're on private, go to your profile page.

Tap on your followers option, and once you're in, look for the three dots icon beside your followers.

Find the offending follower, click the dots beside their name, and select Remove from the options menu.

Simples, and even if they do discover that they're no longer following you, they'll probably think they accidentally unfollowed you the last time they were having a creep.