Yon-Ka: iconic French skincare brand, aiding routines & breakouts for 70 years

With teenagers now looking to TikTok for skincare advice and following trends instead of routines, the experts at Yon-Ka have the knowledge and products that can help with getting started with a basic routine, and dealing with oily skin, imperfections, spots, and acne along the way.

Michelle Ryan National Educator for Yon-Ka Ireland said, ‘Adolescence is a busy time. Fluctuating hormones fuel the healthy development from child to adult, but not without consequences. Increased oil production can often trigger the start of the battle against breakouts. It’s never too early to start a daily skincare routine and the right products may help make teenage life a little bit easier. From gentle cleansers to mattifying moisturisers, Yon-Ka Paris offers a wide selection of products scientifically proven to deliver noticeable results.’

CLEANSE

Yon-Ka Gel Nettoyant €38.00

Gently remove makeup, dirt, and excess oil with this silky gel cleanser. Perfect for everyday cleansing and makeup removal, this product features plant-based cleansing agents that sweep away all traces of impurities while refreshing the skin. Its pampering formula purifies and strengthens the skin while helping maintain the skins natural pH for optimal skin health. This lightweight, low-foaming cleanser also contains a botanical blend of soothing lavender and bright citrus is suitable for all skin types including adolescent skin.

REFRESH & HYDRATE

Yon-Ka Lotion €39.00

Yon-Ka Lotion for normal to oily skin is Yon-Ka’s iconic phyto-aromatic skin care mist that conquers all skin types thirsting for natural balance and hydration. Refresh and invigorate the skin after cleansing with this hydrating, alcohol-free toner. Featuring 99% ingredients of natural origin, this aromatic toner contains Yon-Ka’s Quintessence, a proprietary blend of five essential oils. As a versatile healing toner, it drenches the skin with moisture while refining the look of pores, and leaves the skin radiant.

The Quintessence is a valuable synergistic blend of five beneficial essential oils (lavender, geranium, rosemary, cypress, and thyme) that gives the face a blast of energy. Skin is refreshed, toned, and rebalanced, primed for the daily skincare routine.

GENTLY EXFOLIATE

Guarana Scrub €45.00

Polish and enliven the complexion with this exfoliating and detoxifying scrub. Free from harsh particles and infused with a botanical blend of eleven active plant extracts, this formula soothes while exfoliating and unclogging pores. While harsh scrubs can cause micro-tears and damage the skins protective barrier, this mild scrub is powered by guarana seed and infused with proprietary Yon-Ka Quintessence. Gently buff away dead skin cells with this exfoliating scrub, infused with invigorating natural ingredients that are ideal for all ages and skin types. Developing a daily skincare regimen in early adolescence sets teens up for a lifetime of healthy skin.

TREAT

Yon-Ka SOS Spot €25.50

Yon-Ka’s SOS Spot roll-on treatment is the perfect anti-bacterial partner to reduce inflammation, target an SOS spot or stop the spread of bacteria! This purifying and sanitising hero product works to calm and neutralise skin imperfections with its powerful active ingredients.

With an impressive combination of ingredients such as lactic acid, ichtyol, organic calendula along with Yon-Ka’s Quintessence blend of 5 100% pure and natural essential oils, lavender, geranium, rosemary, thyme and cypress, this fantastic formula contributes to the powerful cleansing and regenerating action of SOS Spot Roll-On. The medical-grade steel ball tip allows a targeted application to help clear and smooth skin in 24 hours*, while its practical size allows you to take it in your bag for effective action at any time of the day.

PERFECT & PRIME

Yon-Ka Nude perfect €71.00

This multi-perfector fluid with instant blur effect is Yon-Ka’s new natural alternative for a “perfect” complexion. Made with 96% natural ingredients and formulated without silicon, Nude Perfect visibly improves skin quality, blurs imperfections and reveals a naturally more radiant and even complexion as soon as you apply it.

Enriched with purifying, anti-pollution, antioxidant, and hydrating active ingredients, it minimises blemishes and irregularities over the long-term, refines skin texture, shrinks pores, and protects skin from the effects of environmental and digital pollution.

