Yesss: Derry Girls cast hints that Erin and James fancy each other

It's the good news all of us Derry Girls fans( and let's be honest, who isn't?) have been waiting for.

There were suggestions of attraction between Erin and James in the first two seasons – and obviously *SPOILER* the finale of season 2 when they went to the school dance together.

I first thought that she secretly harboured feelings for him when she was having NONE of him losing his virginity to the Russian exchange student.

That's when I was like ehhh, she's repressing a few auld feelings there.

And now Saoirse-Monica Jcakson, who palys Erin, revealed, ''I think there's definitely something to be said that at 16 you can be friends with a boy but that's definitely down to Lisa [McGee] so we'll have to see how it goes."

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare, then said, ''Ooooh, Jerin! Jerin!"

Lisa MGee, creator of Derry Girls, previously told Radio Times, ''I think there might be. I've always thought James likes her, but I think he maybe doesn’t even understand that yet, and I don't know when that'll, it might happen when they're much older, so it might not actually happen in our show.''

She continued, ''But I think the potential is there, it's something I'm interested in seeing – I might toy with it if we do another season.''

She added, ''I think Erin doesn't realise that she might like him until someone else wants him, that sort of thing. So, yeah, it might be interesting to explore that a bit more, because they're great together."

This is the best news ever – it's so obviously they fancy the arses off each other – now we just have to wait until season three to see it all play out.