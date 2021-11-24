‘Yes, I did cry!’: Muireann O’Connell shares her hilarious engagement story

It seems congratulations are in order for Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell who has announced the wonderful news that she’s engaged!

Muireann shared her excitement on the show this morning, after co-hosts Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes spotted Muireann’s gorgeous engagement ring on a very special finger.

“Just how I wanted it to happen; @tommybowe & @alanhughestv announcing my engagement to the world after they finally spotted the ring,” Muireann wrote on Instagram afterwards, sharing a sweet snap of the three of them with Muireann’s stunning bling taking centre stage.

Of course it wasn't long until Muireann's lovely announcement post was flooded with messages of congratulations from friends and family.

"AAAARRRGGGHHHHHH THE BEST NEWS," Ireland's Fittest Family coach Derval O'Rourke excitedly wrote, adding, "Congrats," and a stream of heart and crying emojis.

"Awh Muireann that’s gorgeous news!! Thrilled for you," Caroline Foran gushed.

"OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YASSSSSSS!!!!! Congratulations!!! Also THE boots. Perfect on you!" Laura DeBarra sweetly commented, referring to Muireann's fab outfit.

Talking about how her engagement came to be though, Muireann explained that her fiancé’s well thought out proposal plan didn’t exactly work as he’d expected.

Escaping for a romantic hotel getaway this past weekend, Muireann recalled how her soon-to-be hubby couldn’t find the right time to get down on one knee.

“He was trying to pick a romantic place, we were in the Europe Hotel, and then we were in our favourite hotel in Cromane, but nothing was right,” she explained on the programme.

“Then I kept inviting my mother everywhere with us this weekend. He'd be like, ‘Come on let's go for a walk,’ and I'd be like, ‘Mam come on let's go!’” Muireann hilariously recalled, before going to reveal that the magic moment actually happened when she was standing in her mother’s kitchen making a cup of tea.

“Yes, I did cry!” she lovingly added.

However, apparently wedding bells won’t be in the near future for this couple, as Muireann joked, “It took us years to get here, so the wedding will be in a decade.”

Huge congratulations to both Muireann and her fiancé on this exciting new chapter!