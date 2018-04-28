Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 3 may be closer than we thought

It's been a decade since the last instalment of Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants graced the silver screen, and we have to say, we've been pretty blue without our favourite group of fictional friends.

However, some news from the cast members ought to cheer up die-hard fans who want to hear more from Tibby, Lena, Carmen and Bridget.

"We just pitched a third movie," Alexis Bledel (Lena) revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on April 26.

"I hope it comes together. It would be so great," she gushed, and the announcement sparked excited applause from the audience.

That same day, Blake Lively opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her hopes to once again don that magical denim.

"I think it could really happen," the 30-year-old, who starred as the sporty Bridget, shared.

"I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made."

Referencing the success of her husband Ryan Reynold's superhero film, Blake said, "Deadpool is all thanks to the fans. So I'm saying we'll do it."

Amber Tamblyn (Tibby) added her own update on the possible third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants film.

"I realise what I’m about to say regarding the third instalment of the Sisterhood franchise is not enough to break the internet, but certainly could crack it…" the mum-of-one tweeted.

"Alexis is right," she continued, "We’ve been pitching and there is a script. A good one. It’s up to a studio now to make the film. So far, no luck. So keep your fingers crossed, or, knock down their doors with jeans emojis."

America Ferrera (Carmen) hasn't shared an update yet, but we're sure it's en route.

Until we get more exciting news about this beloved franchise, we'll keep crossing our fingers and sending out those jean emojis.