YAS! Gino’s Gelato are giving away FREE crepes this Pancake Tuesday

This year, Gino’s Gelato is celebrating Pancake Tuesday, 13th February, by giving away FREE crêpes to customers between 9am-12pm.

Breakfast of champions, if you ask us!

Pancake Tuesday is always cause for celebration. Eating all your favourite things before the long drought that is Lent, sets in #notgivingupanythingthough!

However, this year there’s even more reason to get excited. Gino’s Gelato is offering FREE sugar and lemon crêpes from 9am to 12pm on Tuesday13th February – no catches (we swear!)

The gelato masters offer an extensive range of crêpes from the traditional to the extraordinary with favourites including Gino’s Chocolate Oreo Crêpe –Crushed Oreos, White Chocolate Sauce, Fresh Cream and Gino’s Melted Oreo Variegato, Gino’s Special – Nutella, Sliced Banana and Chopped Strawberries or the Traditional – Lemon, Butter & Sugar.

We're drooling lads.

So, what’s the difference between pancakes and crepes? The main difference is that pancake batter has a raising agent in it, such as baking powder or baking soda, and crepe batter doesn’t. This means that pancakes are thicker and fluffy while crêpes are thin and flat. Generally, pancakes are associated with being ‘American-style’ while crêpes are the European take on the breakfast favourite.

There you have it now, every day is a school day!

Gino’s Gelato has 15 locations nationwide including Galway, Waterford, Arklow and Newbridge as well as 11 stores across Dublin. The FREE crêpes will be available in ALL stores offering a crêpe service.

Arrive early to avoid disappointment!