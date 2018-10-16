YAAS: P!NK announces Irish concert for first time in six years

Superstar P!NK has announced that she will play her first Irish show in six years next summer.

The Just Like A Pill singer will bring her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Dublin's RDS Arena on June 18th 2019.

Tickets for the show, which will surely be as awe-worthy as her previous concerts on Irish soil – this is to be her first live show here since 2013 – will go on sale from Ticketmaster from next week; on October 23 at 9am, priced from €69.50, including booking fee.

She will be joined by special guests Vance Joy, KidCutUp and Bang Bang Romeo on the night.

P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, kicked off in Phoenix, USA in March this year, and has already seen the singer thrill crowds across America. Her concerts showcase the best of P!NK as a supreme vocalist (she sounds better live than on CD) and physical performer; she is renowned for her incredible acrobatics throughout each show.

Thank you Sydney, the last two nights have been magical. The last 3 or so months have been both amazing & challenging for my family and I, but I remain forever grateful for the time we’ve had together in your beautiful country & for the years of friendship and memories. 42 shows!!

Thankyou Sydney, the last two nights have been magical. The last 3 or so months have been both amazing & challenging for my family and I, but I remain forever grateful for the time we’ve had together in your beautiful country & for the years of friendship and memories. 42 shows!! — P!nk (@Pink) September 18, 2018

She also recently wrapped her Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour, which with its 42 shows wasn't without its tougher moments; the entertainer had to cancel and then reschedule some shows due to trying to maintain her health and take care of her family on the road, but thankfully, she seems to be in the whole of her health as she gets ready to embark on her European tour.