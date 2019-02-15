Yaaaass: The Kissing Booth is getting a sequel on Netflix

It's happening and we are pretty f*cking excited.

The Kissing Booth is returning to our screens on Netflix and we are here for it.

Joey King and Joel Courtney, who play the lead characters, took to social media to announce the happy news.

And it's ADORBS.

The original flick *spoilers ahead* follows Elle who decided to set up a kissing booth at her school carnival with her best mate, Lee.

But if they want people to get smoochin', they need the help of Lee's HOT older bro Noah (Jacob Elordi) to join the booth.

No clues about the plot of the sequel have been given but Netflix did confirm the film is already in production.

In the video announcement, Joey and Joel are building their own kissing booth together.

Joey tweeted, ''YUP!!! WE ARE GETTING A SEQUEL!!!" while Joel wrote, ''Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! It’s official!"

Fans went wild for the announcement.

One said, ''That's great news! Yay for more Elle, Lee & Noah! I'm excited to find out what happens next, also cause there's no 2nd book! #TheKissingBooth.''

While another wrote, ''This looks so cheesy and I love it.''

Bring. It. On.