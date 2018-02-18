Y tho: Over 40pc of women have received an unsolicited dick pic

We all know the drill – you're casually scrolling through Twitter or Instagram when that little ding noise notifies you that you have a new message request.

Upon opening, you realise to your horror that it is a thirsty internet predator looking to shock or seduce you with his poorly angled, embarrassing iPhone photo of his penis.

Two things happen at this stage of proceedings, either you completely reel with shock and disgust and feel truly violated by the act, or anger consumes you and you proceed to completely destroy him with CAPS LOCK ON insults and then block him.

Either way, it's an uncomfortable experience no one should ever have to go to. Why, still, in 2018 do men think it's acceptable to send women unwanted pictures of their junk?

A new study by YouGov showed that 46pc of British women had received a dick pic in their time.

Of those women, nine out of ten received one without having asked for it.

Women aged 18-25 were the most likely to receive unsolicited nudes (26th birthday, come at us).

While unsolicited pictures are disgusting and offensive, not all nude swapping is nonconsensual.

12pc of women in the survey told YouGov that they had requested dick pics from their partners