X-Factor’s Lucy Spraggan showcases stunning photos from wedding

Lucy Spraggan has showcased stunning photos from her wedding day.

The former X-Factor contestant, who rose to fame on the show in 2012, married her partner Emilia Smith on June 14.

While reflecting back on her big day, Lucy admitted she’s ‘never felt more surrounded by love and peace’.

Now, the 32-year-old has unveiled some gorgeous new images online from her and Emilia’s wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Lucy shared the gorgeous pictures to her 207K followers.

One snap shows the brides tucking into a ‘Mrs & Mrs’ cake while another shows the lovebirds looking emotional after Emilia’s dad walked her down the aisle and Simon Cowell walked with Lucy.

Other snaps show Lucy and Emilia standing in front of their wedding party, who all donned black outfits.

Emilia opted for a beautiful strapless white gown with detachable sleeves and a long veil, while Lucy wore a lovely three-piece white suit.

In the caption of the sweet post, Spraggan wrote, “A cliche but… the best day of our lives. I’ve never felt more surrounded by such love and peace. I wish we could do it all again, over and over”.

“I feel so proud to call you my wife, @emiliakate__. It’s the most affirmed decision I’ve ever made”.

She added, “Thank you to all of the spectacular people that came, and to all of you that have wished us well and sent us love. More pictures to come, but here are some of the ones we have!”.

Last week, the singer shared a heartwarming video of her and her bride walking out Saltmarshe Hall in East Yorkshire after saying, ‘I do’.

Lucy captioned the post, “Time went SO fast, I wish we could do it all again. What a day @emiliakate__ , you are THE most beautiful woman I have ever seen”.