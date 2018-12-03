WTF? Rupert Grint and Georgia from Angus, Thongs are a thing

There's not many times in my life when I'm properly speechless.

But now is one of them.

Two early '00s icons – Ron Weasley and Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging are a real-life couple.

Yes.

But that's not all, oh no.

I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ???? pic.twitter.com/8Grgr9KsWW — Lydia (@lydia_wood_) November 29, 2018

They have been an on/off thing for SEVEN YEARS.

That's since 2011.

How did we not notice?

How, with all of our hours of dedicated celeb stalking did we miss this glorious union?

I'm disappointed in us.

WHAT MY MIND HAS BEEN BLOWN. I CANT — georgia is NOT ALONE (@georgiaslater_) December 2, 2018

The pair were first linked in 2011 and have been snapped together many times since – even in September at the Dinard Film Festival.

And it seems that 26-year-old Georgia may be The One as Rupert has said that he is looking to settle down.

He revealed, ''Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.''

We are still reeling…