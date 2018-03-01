WOW! Go blonde in SECONDS with this amazing new invention

We had to do a serious double-take when we found this invention, but it will genuinely lighten your hair in SECONDS.

The blonde wand by Pravana looks like a hair straightener but is engineered specifically for processing hair dye quickly, to reduce damage caused by the colouring process.

A thermal lightening tool that will lighten up to 7 levels in SECONDS! Have you picked up your BLONDE WAND? #pravana #theblondewand A video posted by #PRAVANA (@pravana) on Oct 10, 2016 at 1:32pm PDT

You use this device by applying the brand's Light Créme Lightener, and then place the highlights in foils (like a normal lightening process).

Then you simply glide the wand over the foiled pieces of hair, and BOOM – you're blonde.

What if you could cut processing time to just seconds while creating the most breathtaking blondes? The BIGGEST thing to happen in blonding is COMING SOON! SEE TO BELIEVE#THEBLONDEWAND A video posted by #PRAVANA (@pravana) on Sep 20, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

Pravana says that the wand is capable of lightening your hair a whopping seven levels in just 10 seconds… impressive, right?

Just like MAGIC @presleypoe achieved this fantasy blonde using PRAVANA Pure Light Power Lightener and ChromaSilk Express Tones! #pravana #pravanablonde A photo posted by #PRAVANA (@pravana) on Sep 2, 2016 at 10:32am PDT

One of the best things about the wand is that it limits the damage done to your hair, which is pretty major for anyone who has ever used bleach in their locks.

The blonde wand will be available in certain salons, and we sort of want one!

Blondes have more fun, right?