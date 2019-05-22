Oh WOW: Dublin’s tastiest burgers are now delivering on Just Eat

Anyone who's tasted Wowburger's delicious fast food is about to hear the best news of the day: You can now order Dublin's tastiest burger exclusively on Just Eat, and we are SHAKING with anticipation.

This is not good for our bank balance, but it's a total treat yourself mood and we're oh so grateful for this glorious gift.

Ireland's leading food ordering and delivery service has confirmed an exclusive partnership with everyone's favourite, Wowburger, so you won't have to leave your gaff to taste heaven.

Hungry fans can now choose from a wide range of mouth-watering WOW burgers, delicious free toppings and sides to be delivered straight to your front door, office or…just anywhere, really. We have no shame when it comes to Wowburger.

Named amongst the best burgers in Europe; the fresh Irish beef burger, flavourful WOW Vegi, garlic butter fries, creamy milkshakes and crispy onion rings are also available on Just Eat's menu.

Whether it's a Friday cheat treat, a hangover cure with friends or a workplace pick-me-up- Wowburger will bring the feast to you.

Available seven days a week, Tallaght's branch of Wowburger will be the first to launch on Just Eat, with restaurants in Ranelagh, Parnell Street and Wexford Street also joining the platform over the next few weeks.

Edel Kinane, Commercial Director at Just Eat Ireland expressed her excitement for the new partnership;

“With locally sourced quality produce serving up those big signature flavours, this popular American-inspired diner is the latest addition to our expanding portfolio, which now features over 2,100 restaurants and a choice of over 40 cuisine types.”

Order Wowburger from 12pm on Just Eat's app, seven days a week with just a single tap.

This is absolutely lethal, we're going to have to stage an intervention to separate us from this app…It's too damn tasty.

Feature image: Instagram/@wowburgerirl