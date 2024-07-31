Wonderlights set to arrive in Cork and Dublin this Christmas

Wonderlights is expanding!

This festive season, the award-winning immersive light show experience will be expanding to three locations across Ireland.

In addition to their already-established location at Malahide Castle & Gardens, Wonderlights will also be coming to Marlay Park in the south of Dublin city, as well as Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens in Co. Cork.

2024 marks Wonderlights’ fourth festival since it began in 2019, meaning that this year, visitors of all ages can expect more mesmerising lights than ever before.

The celebrations will include spectacular lighting displays, immersive projections and interactive features, enjoyed by young and old alike along the highly accessible sensory walk. As well as beautiful lights, the exhibitions also incorporate stunning colours, nature, and specially composed music and sounds.

As usual, Wonderlights will collaborate closely with their new venues to preserve each parkland’s unique essence. Their displays are also committed to sustainability, with the energy being powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

All three locations will launch throughout the course of November, making it the perfect family day out for this coming festive season.

Tickets for all three Wonderlights events will go on sale from August 14, with priority subscribers able to access the sale from August 13. Preview tickets will priced from €15 and others from €19.50.

For more information on Wonderlights, including how to sign up for the priority list, you can visit their website here.