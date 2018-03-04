Women less likely to regret casual sex if they make the first move

One night stands can be tricky business.

On the one hand, you might have some amazing no-strings-attached sex, and on the other, you might wake up with a sore head and lingering sense of regret.

While there are many factors that come into play, it looks like women are more likely to enjoy a one night stand when they make the first move – oh, and if the the person they've slept with is good in bed (obviously).

A study of 800 people showed that feeling pressured is one of the main reasons women live to regret casual sex more than men.

Lead author Dr Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair, from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, said women’s attitudes towards no-strings sex may be down to humans’ evolutionary past.

He said: "Women in the past had a lot more to lose from having sex with a non-committed partner, as if they got pregnant the man could walk away at no cost to anything but his reputation while she would be left to bring up the child."

"We know today that women are more worried than men about pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections and their reputation."

The study also found that (surprise, surprise), women regret one night stands because they are far less likely to climax – which, to be honest, makes a lot of sense.