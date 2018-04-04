SHEmazing!
Women are describing themselves like male authors, and it’s hilarious

by

The art of writing fiction is expressed differently by everyone who seeks to pursue the challenge of crafting a novel.

However, some female fiction fans have noticed that female-identifying characters in some male-written novels are rather two-dimensional. 

One Twitter user challenged the internet to describe themselves like the trope of a male author would. 

While there are undoubtedly hundreds of esteemed male authors, the responses to the call were quite familiar:

