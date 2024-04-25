Woman in her 40s arrested following fatal car crash in Cork

A woman has been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into a fatal car crash in Co. Cork.

Gardaí have confirmed that the woman, who is aged in her 40s, was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman is currently being detained at a Garda station in Cork.

The arrest follows the death of a woman in a road traffic accident earlier this year.

Sheila Dunne

The woman, who was in her 50s and has since been identified as Sheila Dunne, was involved in a single vehicle collision at Sarsfield Court, Glanmire in Co. Cork on February 11.

Shortly after 7:45pm that evening, emergency services were called to the scene.

Following the incident, Sheila was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. Tragically, two days later on February 13, she was pronounced dead in hospital.

At the time, it was reported by Gardaí that there was a second occupant in the car with Sheila. The passenger, a woman aged in her 40s, also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation began, Gardaí had previously launched a witness appeal for anyone who had any information about the crash.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area of Sarsfield Court, and who observed a white SUV vehicle travelling in the area at the time of the incident, is still being asked to contact Gardaí. Anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) is also being asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Those with relevant information should contact Glanmire Garda Station at 021 455 6370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Sheila Dunne worked as a Special Needs Assistant (SNA) at Watergrasshill National School.

She is survived by her children Lilley and TJ, following the previous loss of her husband Ted.