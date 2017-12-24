Woman hospitalised following serious assault in South Dublin

A woman in her 20s has been admitted to hospital following a suspected assault in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

The woman was found with serious neck and arm injuries near Baths at Queens Road at around 3,20pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí believe she may have been stabbed.

The woman, who is believed to be from China, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

The victim was alone at the scene when emergency services arrived, though it's understood a man may been with her prior to the attack.

Gardaí have carried out an examination of the scene.

An appeal has been made for anyone who was in the Queens Road area between 3pm and 4pm to come forward. Anyone with information is asked contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-666-5000.