Wiz Khalifa reveals girlfriend Aimee Aguilar is pregnant

Wiz Khalifa is set to become a dad again!

Congratulations are in order for the See You Again rapper and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar as they have announced the wonderful news that they are expecting their first child together.

While this will be the couple’s first child together, Khalifa is already a dad to 11-year-old Sebastian, whom he shares with ex-wife Amber Rose.

When announcing that he and Aimee are preparing to welcome a little one into the world, Wiz confirmed that they are having a baby girl.

The 36-year-old unveiled a sweet snap to his 40.4M Instagram followers on Father’s Day of him and Aimee wearing matching black outfits.

In the photo, he is cradling Aimee’s blossoming baby bump while she holds up a positive pregnancy test.

In the caption of the post, Wiz wrote, “Baby Girl On The Way. #Clearblueconfirmed #ClearbluePartner”.

Many famous faces and fans headed to the comments to send messages of congratulations to the parents-to-be.

Rapper and Fast & Furious actor Ludacris wrote, “Welcome To Da Girl Dad Club”.

“Congratulations Wiz!!!!!!!”, penned singer Charlie Puth.

Rapper and producer Warren Griffin added, “Congratulations homeboy and Happy Father’s Day Wiz”.

Aimee also revealed the news to her 76.9K Instagram followers by showcasing images from a maternity photoshoot.

The pictures show Aguilar posing in a selection of gold, white and black outfits while holding her bump. In some of the snaps, she is also joined by Wiz Khalifa.

She also captioned her post, “Baby girl on the way”, followed by pink and purple heart emojis.

The Black and Yellow singer and his partner keep their relationship mostly private and rarely post photos with each other on social media.

While they haven’t confirmed exactly how long they have been in a relationship for, there are pictures of the pair together on Aimee’s Instagram account back in 2019.