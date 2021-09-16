Winnie the Pooh’s home is up on Airbnb and there’s dates available

If you loved Winnie the Pooh as a child — or if you know a little somebody who does right now — then you’ll be pleased to hear that Winnie the Pooh’s home situated in the real Hundred Acre Wood is up on Airbnb.

That’s right, you can now embrace that childlike wonder and stay in a cosy little Winnie the Pooh hut which sits in England’s Ashdown Forest, the area which inspired A.A. Milne’s Hundred Acre Wood in the Winnie the Pooh tales.

To celebrate Pooh’s 95th anniversary, Airbnb have teamed up with Disney to offer fans a very limited chance at staying in the beloved character’s rustic little home.

Hosting the stays is the official Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, who has been drawing the iconic bear for over 40 years. As both Host and curator, Kim played a significant role in the design process to bring Pooh’s house to life.

Some of the listing’s key features include:

• Bespoke wallpaper and soft furnishing fabrics designed by Kim

• Exposed tree branches wrapped around the bnb with ‘Mr. Sanders’ inscribed above the doorway

• Shelves stocked full of ‘hunny’ pots

• Original Pooh illustrations by Kim on the walls

• Crooked windows looking out into the Hundred Acre Wood

With two separate stays available, the bnb sleeps up to four guests at a time, giving Winnie the Pooh fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the iconic world of Pooh and Friends.

Alongside the charming references to the original Pooh tales, the house is fully kitted out for guests to enjoy a relaxing family stay, including a double bed on the ground floor, and a mezzanine area with two comfortable single beds.

The lounge space comes fully equipped with a cosy seating and dining area for guests to appreciate a “smackerel” or two. During each stay, guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced hunny-inspired meals.

The bnb will also be stocked with a host of wellness products to encourage guests to embrace their natural surroundings and live more like Pooh, who is famous for going at his own pace. The products include yoga mats, journals and throws.

And for those not quick enough to book one of the stays, they can recreate their own tranquil retreat at home with help from the new Winnie the Pooh range available on shopDisney.co.uk.

The Bearbnb is located in Ashdown Forest in East Sussex and Kim will host two separate stays on the 24 and 25 September for just £95 per night which sleeps a family of four.

Airbnb anticipates a very high level of interest and available booking dates will go live at 2PM BST on Monday 20 September. Interested guests should note that the booking shall be conducted in strict adherence to local COVID-19 guidelines; i.e. only current UK residents will be eligible to book.

You can check out the full Airbnb listing here.