Winner of Great British Bake Off speaks out after triumph

The winner of The Great British Bake Off 2024 has been announced.

After a wonderful season of watching sweet treats and edible masterpieces being created, the final saw Dylan, Georgia and Christiaan battle it out to be crowned the winner of this year’s show.

Last night, the bakers had to make scones, an afternoon tea and a hanging celebration cake.

When the final decision had to be made, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith agreed that Georgie would be the winner of the Channel 4 programme.

After letting the news of her win settle in, Georgia has taken to Instagram to open up about her time on the show and celebrate her brilliant achievement.

Sharing a photo of herself in the GBBO tent alongside her upside down cake, she wrote, “I did it. Words cannot describe this feeling. As a woman with ADHD who has struggled all my life to fit in, to finish anything I’ve ever started, I cannot believe I have overcome a lifetime of struggles. I am never ever going to set boundaries or limits on myself ever again. It’s been a journey of self acceptance and discovery!”.

“To those of you who are neurodivergent, who have self doubt, who struggle with your mental health. I want to say this.. these moments of struggle are not forever, your differences make you powerful and strong. You can do absolutely anything you want to do when you set your mind to it, I am proof of that. Believe in yourself, love who you are no matter what”.

Georgie continued, “I pushed myself to the absolute limit in this competition, the hard work and practice paid off. One thing I am very proud of is that I stayed true to myself the whole way through, I stuck to what I knew and who I was and I am honoured that so many of you loved me for that”.

“Yes I had moments of struggle, but don’t we all, and what I’m proud of is that I didn’t let any one of those blips stop me, I had a moment and carried on. I am so proud to have been part of this years great British bake off, and blessed to have made the most incredible friends along the way. I absolutely adore you all!”.

“To have worked alongside Paul, Prue, Alison and Noel has been an absolute dream and honour, you really are some of the best people ever, and I hope we meet again soon!

Georgie went on to thank her finalists, Dylan and Christiaan, as well as the production crew for the show.

She closed off by adding, “Reach for your dreams, the sky is the limit. Bake off 2024 over and out, From your Welsh winner, Georgie”.