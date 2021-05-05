Wine-lovers will adore this bespoke wine subscription box

Do you consider yourself a wine connoisseur? Perhaps you’d like to broaden your taste buds and try something new? Then this bespoke wine subscription box is just what you need!

With the pubs being closed for over a year now, lockdown has turned all of us into mixologists, as we open a bottle of Chardonnay one week and opt for a nice Merlot the next. That’s why we were only too delighted to hear about the amazing collaboration between Wineport Lodge and boxofwine.ie.

The pandemic may have hit pause for most of the hospitality sector but vision and innovation are still abounding. Conor Duggan, Neil O’Reilly & Conor Mulligan quickly turned their hands and expert noses to creating Boxofwine.ie – Ireland’s first “tailored to your taste” wine subscription company last year. Now the trio have teamed up with Ray Byrne and Jane English from the iconic multi-award winning Wineport Lodge to create a very special sommeliers selection with notes in perfect harmony.

Wineport Lodge by Boxofwine.ie takes wine lovers on a journey of discovery to a world of wines not available in supermarkets and stores, expanding the palate and tantalising the taste buds. This bespoke wine offering is now available on www.Boxofwine.ie at €59.95 per month and delivered conveniently and safely straight to your door in a beautifully presented box – the ultimate treat!

The box also contains food pairing suggestions from the award winning Wineport Lodge Restaurant which was host for many series to The Restaurant Show both on RTE and TV3. How about a Malbec paired with a mouth-watering confit duck leg, celeriac remoulade and black cherry gel or a Cabernet paired with a risotto of wild mushroom and butternut squash or a perhaps a Chardonnay paired with prawns, avocado and rocket leaves with a lime and ginger dressing?

Tasting cards with intriguing information on the vineyards, family run wine businesses, are included in the specially curated boxes with flavours in the wines to identify. Could it be rich and dark with complex aromas of blackberry, cherry and peppery spice? Or perhaps fresh and lively with flavours of grapefruit, citrus, melon and honey?

The wines are all organic and selected from sustainably farmed vineyards, where an emphasis is placed on organic farming and staying true to the terroir of their regions. Your port-to-port journey of discovery begins with some celebrated wines from South of France and each month will take your tastebuds around the globe and back.

Each month, the sommeliers at Boxofwine.ie and Wineport lodge will curate a box of three highly regarded wines, changing with each delivery. The concept provides an element of surprise every month with new selections to enjoy. It is a great way to learn about a world of wines way beyond what is available in retail stores.

Full-bodied, flirty or flinty, there is something inherently dignified and sophisticated about being a wine connoisseur. See www.boxofwine.ie to subscribe.