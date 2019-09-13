Win the entire Codex Beauty Bia collection worth €355

If you’ve been looking for a natural skincare brand to shake up your skincare routine then look no further than Codex Beauty.Discovered in nature, perfected by science, Codex Beauty prides itself on using organic and vegan ingredients while ensuring that every ingredient in their products has a purpose. Backed by clinical trials, Codex Beauty have created natural skincare that is functional without the use of chemicals. The cruelty free brand uses sustainable packaging and are constantly working to discover ways to make the brand as environmentally friendly as possible.

Their first collection Bia was created in Cork and blends ancient Irish herbal knowledge with modern science. A collaboration among foragers, scientists and expert formulators, Bia is extremely effective and exceptionally pure skincare for all.

Codex Beauty are giving one lucky SHEmazing reader the chance to win the entire Bia collection worth €355! The collection includes a Facial Oil, Eye Gel Cream, Day Cream, Skin Superfood and Exfoliating Wash. Discover all the products Codex Beauty has to offer online at www.codexbeauty.com.

