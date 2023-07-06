Win a year’s supply of Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioner!
Batiste are shaking up the haircare industry in 2023 with their game-changing Leave-In Dry Conditioner that will take your day two hair to the level. The new Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioner which contains Aloe Vera and conditioning agents is designed to instantly soften and detangle the hair lengths in between washes, as well as leaving a smooth and glossy shine.
Tired of dry, dull, knotty hair between washes? Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioner Original is the perfect solution. Specially designed to be applied to hair when dry. A burst of this leave-in conditioner detangles lengths and transforms the ends of your hair, leaving a soft smooth feel and shine on non-wash days. Batiste’s Original classic fresh fragrance features one of their most iconic scent – a zing of zesty lemon combined with fresh floral notes. Hair will be looking, feeling and smelling WOW from TOP to BOTTOM!
Features and Benefits:
-
No mess or visible residue
-
Quickly absorbed
-
Non-greasy formula
-
For all hair types
-
Easy to apply
-
Vegan friendly
And it's so simple to use – all you have to do is:
Step 1: Shake for a few seconds to wake the magic.
Step 2: Spray into hand and rub between palms to activate formula.
Step 3: Run your hands through your lengths and ends of hair when dry.
Step 4: Revived hair: soft, shiny and detangled! Style and away you go.
To be in with a chance to win the hamper just fill in your details below – good luck 🙂