WIN a spot at the front of the Dublin Pride parade with Dublin Bus

Yas, queen.

Dublin's annual Pride parade is on Saturday 30th of June and we cannot wait. Glitter: check. Flags: check. Unconditional love and support for our LGBTQ+ family and friends: double check.

We're all about the festivities of Pride week, but do you reckon that you and your friends deserve a spot at the front and centre of the parade?

Well, Dublin Bus has the Proudest Bus in Dublin! To honour Pride week Dublin Bus have unveiled not one, but two, Pride buses decked out in the Pride colours.

Now they're offering you, their lovely customers, the chance for you and three friends to win spaces on the rainbow bus. All you have to do is go to the Dublin Bus Facebook or Twitter pages (@dublinbusnews) and tag three people you want to bring with you; it’s as simple as that!

They're so sound.

"We all know our families and friends love us unconditionally, supporting us through thick and thin, whether it’s a quiet word, a wink or an arm around the shoulder," said a spokesperson for Dublin Bus.

"This year Dublin Bus wants to celebrate these proud families and friends across Dublin and their LGBTQ siblings, parents, partners and pals by giving them a special experience at the top of the Dublin Pride Parade."

Take #Pride of place in this year's parade! Tag your three pals & all of you could WIN a place on our Pride bus at the top of the parade. #TheProudestBus #DBPride pic.twitter.com/CwHG89r31Z — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) 22 June 2018

The parade this year will be led by Grand Marshal Sara Phillips, Chair of Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), Taoiseach Leo Varadkar along with Lord Mayor Mícheál MacDonncha and is expected to draw crowds of up to 30,000 people.

This isn't the first time Dublin Bus has shown it's support to the LGBTQ+ community. It made headlines last year by launching comprehensive Workplace Gender Transition Policy and Guidelines. The policy shows employees and management of Dublin Bus how to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for employees transitioning.

Comprised in consolation with TENI, Phillips praised the move,calling it “one of the most progressive policies on transgender inclusion in the workplace.”

Dublin Bus has also been named one of the most progressive for inclusivity and supporting diversity among its workforce and was previously named a GLEN (Gay & Lesbian Equality Network) Diversity Champion.

So what are you waiting for? Get your Pride on with thanks to Dublin Bus!