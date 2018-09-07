Win a Limited Edition Verbena Collection Hamper with L’Occitane

This summer, L’Occitane wants to help you beat the heat with their limited edition Verbena Collections.

Escape the hot summer days with their cooling Icy Verbena Collection. Start your day with the invigorating Icy Body Shower Gel, L’Occitane’s first shower gel that can be used on dry skin, (just work into a lather with a little bit of water to release the Verbena scent), or give yourself an instant feeling of freshness with their menthol-infused Icy Body Gel.

Combining Organic Verbena from Provence with grapefruit and lemon from the Mediterranean, the Citrus Verbena Collection offers intense freshness with their Refreshing Exfoliating Sugars, hydrating Moisturising Body Foam and their heavenly Hair and Body Mist.

The Mint Verbena Collection is back by popular demand! Your body will feel instantly energised with the Mint Verbena Shower Gel and the moisturising Mint Verbena Body Ice Gel. The Mint Verbena Eau de Toilette will conjure up a feeling of long summer days, relaxing in the welcomed shade. This unisex fragrance is perfect for the summer, with citrus notes of Verbena infused with fresh, crisp mint leaves.

Click here to discover more about L’Occitane

We have teamed up with L’Occitane to give away two Limited Edition Verbena Collection Hampers worth €162.50. To be in with a chance to win this amazing prize, just sign up to the L’Occitane mailing list by filling in your details below. Good luck x