SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Win a €250 ALDI gift card this Halloween!

by

ALDI has everything you need to celebrate Halloween with your little ones this year.

Don’t break the bank! Simply head to your nearest ALDI store to find great value sweets, snacks and Irish pumpkins, not to mention Halloween costumes from €4.99!

From decorations to baking supplies, and so much more, there are scarily good savings to be made in all 153 ALDI stores nationwide. So what are you waiting for?

To celebrate we have teamed up with ALDI to give one lucky fan the chance to win a €250 ALDI gift card.

To be in with a chance to win, just fill in your details below. Good luck x

 

 

 

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.