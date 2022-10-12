Win a €250 ALDI gift card this Halloween!

ALDI has everything you need to celebrate Halloween with your little ones this year.

Don’t break the bank! Simply head to your nearest ALDI store to find great value sweets, snacks and Irish pumpkins, not to mention Halloween costumes from €4.99!

From decorations to baking supplies, and so much more, there are scarily good savings to be made in all 153 ALDI stores nationwide. So what are you waiting for?

To celebrate we have teamed up with ALDI to give one lucky fan the chance to win a €250 ALDI gift card.

To be in with a chance to win, just fill in your details below. Good luck x