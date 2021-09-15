William and Kate pen sweet birthday message for Prince Harry

Today is a very special day for Prince Harry as he celebrates his 37th birthday. The Duke of Sussex has been showered with love this morning, receiving quite a few sweet birthday messages from his Royal family members across the pond.

Taking to Instagram Stories this morning, as is their new social media protocol, the Queen’s official Instagram account shared a series of lovely snaps featuring Prince Harry over the years.

The photos include snapshots of the Duke working at several charity and humanitarian events, with another snap of himself and Meghan Markle who appear to be cheering amongst a crowd of spectators.

“Wishing the Duke of Sussex a Happy Birthday today!” the caption read, along with several GIFs of a birthday cake and some balloons.

Meanwhile, Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared a lovely photo of Harry looking very dashing in a crisp navy suit.

“Happy Birthday Prince Harry,” they simply wrote in the caption.

Harry’s father and step-mum, Charles and Camilla shared another series of snaps to their own Clarence House Instagram Stories. One of which is a gorgeous throwback snap of a young Prince Harry and his dad at a Royal event.

Another photo shows the father and son more recently as they laugh together in the stands at some sporting event.

“Happy Birthday to the Duke of Sussex!” they wrote in the caption, followed by a birthday cake emoji.

It is expected that Prince Harry will be celebrating his 37th birthday today at his new California home, surrounded by his wife Meghan and their two children, two-year-old Archie and three-month-old Lilibet.

This will be the second birthday Harry celebrates in the US after settling down in America with his family last year.