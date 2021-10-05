William and Kate are on the lookout for a new personal assistant

If you’re on the job hunt, then this might be just the role for you! Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on the lookout for a brand new personal assistant to join the team at Kensington Palace.

If you’ve got personal assistant experience and are looking for your next big challenge, then listen up, because this sounds like an opportunity of a lifetime!

According to the job advertisement on daybook.com, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking for someone to manage diaries, arrange meetings, organise and assist with visits, events and travel.

Other duties will include the handling of telephone calls and drafting letters and emails. The role will be based with the family at Kensington Palace and will require 37.5 hours per week.

This isn’t exactly an entry level position though, as the job advert states that the palace is looking for someone with previous personal assistant and administrative experience, including managing busy diaries and drafting correspondence.

Potential candidates are to have excellent IT skills and a proactive approach, with organisation and communication skills being essential. They’re also looking for someone with impeccable attention to detail and a willingness to undertake a wide variety of tasks.

Understandably, whomever they decide to hire must also have the ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion at all times.

If this sounds right up your alley, then get applying now, and check out the full job specification here. We expect a role like this one to be filled quite quickly, so you might want to get your CVs in now, before applications close on November 4.