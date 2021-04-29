Will & Kate share gorgeous home video of George, Charlotte & Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared an extremely rare home video of themselves and their three children, to celebrate their 10 year wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the royals shared the adorable video and thanked everyone for their well wishes on such a special occasion.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” Prince William and Catherine wrote, adding, “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C”.

Check out the full video below;

In the sweet video, we see both of the parents enjoying some quality time with their three children, seven-year-old George, nearly-six-year-old Charlotte and three-year-old Louis.

In the first few clips, the Cambridges are walking onto the beach, smiling at each other and watching the waves. This is followed by another lovely shot of Prince William chasing a squealing Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis through an orchard of trees, while Catherine walks with Prince George, hand-in-hand.

In the next few clips we see Charlotte and Louise playing together on a see-saw, followed by a quick shot of Catherine having a little run around the garden with her youngest son.

The stunning video ends with a series of clips of the family gathered around a campfire, roasting marshmallows and cuddling up together as the sun sets.

This rare home video was of course met with an abundance of comments from people wishing the Duke and Duchess a very happy anniversary.

“Why did this make me incredibly emotional. Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple! And what an amazing family and life you have created together,” one follower gushed.

“Love this! So gorgeous. Happy Anniversary,” another sweetly wrote.

“Happy 10th Anniversary!” a third commented, adding, “May you enjoy many more years of love & happiness.”