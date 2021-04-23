Will and Kate share rare adorable photo of 3-year-old Prince Louis

Proud parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a brand new photo of their youngest child, Prince Louis, to celebrate his third birthday on Friday, April 23.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, the couple shared an adorable new photo of their little boy, ready for his very first day of nursery school, beaming from ear to ear.

“Three tomorrow!” the caption read before going on to explain that the photo was taken earlier this week by the Duchess of Cambridge, before Louis set off for his first day of nursery.

“The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis,” the caption continued, followed by a balloon emoji.

In the sweet photo, three-year-old Louis is sitting on a little red bicycle and smiling at the camera. Looking adorably smart, he’s wearing a navy jumper with light blue shorts, a striped shirt and navy trainers with a little school bag on his back.

We simply can’t get over how quickly Prince Louis has grown up — it feels like just yesterday we were excited to see William and Kate lovingly showing him off outside St. Mary’s hospital. Time has flown by and now it’s clear that little Louis is the image of his mum, Kate.

“He’s clearly Mummy’s twin!” one commenter exclaimed.

“Happy birthday Louis!! Can’t believe he’ll be three,” another wrote.

“Oh my goodness he is absolutely adorable,” another follower gushed, adding, “Just like his big brother and sister.”