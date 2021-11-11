Why velvet is the new sheer for this winter’s party season!

Last winter season, during the brief party period that we got to enjoy, the sheer look was everywhere.

Sheer blouses, sheer dresses with slips, sheer layers of skirts – it was a trend that consumed the season and fashion lines for the entire A/W catalogue for 2020. Don’t get me wrong, it was beautiful and diaphanous and almost ethereal looking – but it got totally overdone.

It’s not a fabric that holds major warmth and the loose and flowing nature of it made it difficult to pair with lots of silhouettes without looking creased or crinkled. This year, the fashion gods are turning towards something warmer, something a little more luxurious:

Velvet.

Rich, textured and endlessly wearable, velvet is a material made for the Christmas season. People can be nervous of wearing it, as it’s quite the statement fabric, but really it’s a low key kind of glamour that catches the eye and imagination with it’s subtle shimmer, rich tones and comfortable but elegant silhouettes.

We’ve selected our season favourites to show you just how easy the fabric is to style – right on time for party season!

The little black velvet dress is a lush new take on the classic LBD, and this H&M Short Velvet Dress (RRP €52.00) is doing the most to upgrade and add something a little different to the season staple. This straight cute dress seems like a basic piece to have in your wardrobe -until you check out those seriously on-trend seventies-inspired sleeves. Voluminous bell sleeves, they add a touch of glamour, upgrading the whole look with clean lines and dramatic detailing. The super low cut neckline creates a sexy and sleek look while the ties make sure everything stays in place – the perfect party dress for the party season!

But if an LBD isn’t really your vibe, there’s something out there for everyone. These cheeky and adorable little River Island Black Velvet Structured Shorts (RRP €36.00) are a more chilled way to create a plush look to your winter staples. Pairing perfectly with a long-sleeved lace top as well as with an oversized sweater, we’re getting major Christmas Eve with a Christmas jumper and tights vibe with this piece. High waisted enough to cover up any extra Christmas pudding and with pockets, it’s the perfect dressy but comfy option for the glam season!

If you just can’t get enough of that seventies-inspired trend, you’re not alone! We’re beyond obsessed with these ASOS Jaded Rose Ruched Velvet Flare in black (RRP €41.99)! Slinky and slim fit, they’re the extra added sexy that your winter wardrobe has been craving. High rise and ruched, they’re all about a little extra sass in your outfit – perfect for hitting the dancefloor with the perfect pair of platform heels to match!

Okay, can you say ‘to-die-for’ piece? This Whistles Velvet Zip Front Jumpsuit (RRP €219.00) number is cut from sumptuous velvet for an elevated finish, making this jumpsuit the perfect party season statement piece. Designed with wide legs, a classic collar and a zip front, style it with barely-there heels and add a clutch bag and jewellery to embellish the look and stun this season!

We’re all about finding cool and unusual ways to incorporate fabrics into our wardrobes and French Connection understood the assignment with these French Connection Charlotte Bow Heel (RRP €59.00)! In a rich midnight blue velvet, there’s a luxe feel to these classic block heels. The shorter block heel offers much-needed comfort for day to night wear, with a thick ankle strap adding extra support. Subtly finished with a bow tie at the ankle, this heel is perfect for adding glamour to your favourite jeans or pairing with any party dress. We’re obsessed!