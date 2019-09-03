Why Meghan and Kate apparently don’t wear jewels before 6pm

A royal etiquette expert has explained some of the more confusing royal style rules to news.com.au, and we can't even process how strange this is.

With a rake of high profile events in the Buckingham Palace calendar, The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have the chance to wear the finest jewels in the world.

Apparently, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are banned from wearing diamonds during the day, which we think sounds pretty unfair.

Both women possess some beautiful jewellery of their own, and from their late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales.

The pair are frequently given permission to wear select pieces from the royal collection, as well as their own. Basically, they own a shed-load of bling.

However, it turns out that the Duchesses are fairly restricted in what jewels they can wear at specific times during the day. Etiquette teacher Myka Meier has given us the lowdown.

“Other jewels are worn pre-6pm,” Meier told news.com.au, which explains why the duo are normally only seen sporting stones like pearls and topaz, or minimalist precious metal pieces during the day as well as their engagement rings.

The Duchesses are meant to avoid looking "flashy" before the evening time, for some reason.

“Before 6pm, you’ll see metallics, gemstones, pearls, sapphires," explains Meier.

"At night, you’ll see the diamonds come out, and that’s in order to not come across as flashy in your appearance.”

Considering their lifestyle is fairly different to our own, we don't think not wearing jewels while the sun is up will suggest that they're just like us.

Feature image: Instagram/@princessdianakatemeghan