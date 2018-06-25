Why Hot Dog Water is a weight-loss fad we WON’T be doing

We've seen our fair share of mad fitness trends here at SHEmazing– but this one really takes the biscuit, or should we say bun?

Introducing Hot Dog Water, the new health food trend involving the bottling of water used to make Hot Dogs. Yep, it's as weird as it sounds.

Debuting the latest health revolution in Vancouver, the fancily packaged Hot Dog Water can help you lose weight, increase brain function and look younger.

“We’ve created a recipe, having a lot of people put a lot of effort into research and a lot of people with backgrounds in science really creating the best version of Hot Dog Water that we could,” Hot Dog Water CEO Douglas Bevans told Global News.

At the steep price of $38 (€25) a bottle, the water is compatible with the Keto diet, gluten-free, rich in sodium and a source of electrolytes.

But what about the all-important science behind it?

“There’s a fair bit of it that is too science-y for me, but from what I understand from the specialists here working on it, it’s this idea of like-likes-like,” Bevan continued.

“So the protein of the Hot Dog Water helps your body uptake the water content, and the sodium and all the things you’d need post-workout.”

Sounds too good to be true? That's because it is.

At the bottom of the impressive information sign contains the fine print- it was all a lie. The whole thing was an elaborate prank to get people to assess the pseudo-science used by health food companies.

“Hot Dog Water in its absurdity hopes to encourage critical thinking related to product marketing and the significant role it can play in our purchasing choices," it reads.

This booth that sells unfiltered hot dog water is hands down the strangest thing at Car-Free day, and I have no idea – literally none – as to whether it is real or an elaborate stunt pic.twitter.com/NK2KcTfnHm — Moebius Stripper (@moebius_strip) 17 June 2018

In real life, Bevans is a tour operator and artist and said that the Hot Dog Water was a response to the “snake oil salesmen” of health marketing.

“It’s really sort of a commentary on product marketing, and especially sort of health-quackery product marketing,” he said.

“From the responses, I think people will actually go away and reconsider some of these other $80 bottles of water that will come out that are ‘raw’ or ‘smart waters,’ or anything that doesn't have any substantial scientific backing but just a lot of pretty impressive marketing.”

That's not even the weirdest part fo this story- it's that some people ACTUALLY bought it.

“They’ve been drinking it for hours,” he said. “We have gone through about 60 litres of real hot dog water.”

Wow. Just wow.