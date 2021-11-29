Why Buy MOTF Cashmere?

Even with its impressive reputation as a premium material for the cold season, cashmere has unique properties not very familiar to most people. Altogether, this durable yarn comes from cashmere goats mainly found in China and Mongolia. Since both areas have huge climate fluctuations, the goats have adapted well by developing an outer layer of ultra-fine fur with remarkable insulating properties.

It is no surprise that world famous MOTF plans to unveil its first-ever cashmere collection soon. With harsh winter months around the corner, cashmere outfits guarantee to keep chills away elegantly and fashionably. In this brief, we intend to shed more light on why is the fuzzy fabric is worth every coin spent. Keep following as we break down critical cashmere traits.

1. Softness

Cashmere is one of the softest fabrics out in the market today. Once you experience cashmere, you will appreciate its comfort and luxurious texture like no other. However, most people assume that higher price equates with better quality cashmere; this is not always true.

For high-quality yarn, consider the material’s thickness, its corresponding feel in hand, and weight. Thick material is likely to be not as soft when compared with similar thinner fabric. Lighter cashmere can feel sharper than a heavier one, but that does not mean it is of better quality. Similarly, lower-priced products are unlikely to be made with cashmere of the highest grade; however, they could still be a good value for money.

2. Tidiness and Longevity

Cashmere’s built-in attributes, such as fine, consistent yarns, allow it to shape better into various styles for all occasions. Modesty aside, cashmere is one the most practical fabrics in the market. In short, its versatility is unparalleled by other materials in today’s market. Also, since the fibres are so delicate and light in weight, it is doubtful that you will experience much wear and tear over time. In other words, you can expect your cashmere items to last many years without the worry of holes or fraying. Remember that only 100% pure cashmere guarantees these features. Therefore, assess pure cashmere by evaluating the following:

It should have a soft hand-feel

There should be no spinning fibres present at the fabric’s surface

The material must only show the crimp present in cashmere with no other type of yarns. This is an indication that no synthetic materials got used during production, such as nylon and spandex.

3. Consistency

Good quality cashmere provides consistency in both its color and feel. Its natural colors get aligned with the wool’s natural shades, unlike lower-grade products that use synthetic dyes to achieve certain hues. The fibres should be soft to the touch without twirling or flopping about when you run your hand along with it.

Another critical factor when it comes to consistency is how well it holds together during production. Here, the better quality cashmere gets tightly woven with little to no loose ends.

4. Price

Since cashmere is a luxury material, it has a high price tag attached. However, you can expect quality cashmere products to be worth the money if they pass the criteria we mentioned earlier (100% pure and consistent color and feel).

Although there may be some discrepancies depending on where you buy from, the general rule of thumb is that you should expect to pay a higher price for cashmere items made in Italy and France. At the same time, China manufactures slightly less expensive cashmere products.

5. Body-warmer feature

This feature comes from the fine fibres that allow air to pass through easily, thus preventing moisture build-up. You will remain warm in cold regions with good quality cashmere but not feel too stuffy when warm weather kicks in. Without a doubt, cashmere stands tall among the most preferred fabric for premium winter and autumn selections.

Nonetheless, in recent years, some companies blend cashmere with other fibres in the production process. The durability and wear-resistance of a blended item are often better than pure cashmere, but the potential downsides include less insulation properties.

6. Easy to Maintain

Unlike most fabrics, regular washing is enough to keep cashmere clean and smelling fresh with longevity. For best results, you can also opt for dry cleaning to prevent any shrinkage of your garments. It only takes a little care and investment, but the result will be worth it!

You also need not worry about ironing or even storing your cashmere! Simply put, the natural fibres will stay in place throughout the seasons.

MOTF cashmere collection is undeniably one of the most exciting news in the fashion industry lately. The silver lining is that the brand uses 100% pure Mongolian cashmere in all products. Given that Mongolian goats spent most of the time roaming freely, the fibres are slightly stronger and longer than those found in Chinese species. The bottom line is to cater to the everyday needs of people from different walks of life. Rest assured that you will only get premium quality cashmere from MOTF destined to keep you warm and chic for years to come.