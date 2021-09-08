The Autumn/Winter ’21 edit: The top trends of the season

2020 was the year of the tracksuit and pyjamas. The year of the blouse and make-up for zoom meetings with fluffy leggings and slippers underneath the desk. The year of the greasy-hair don't care…you get it.

But 2021 has seen a turnaround in the fashion world and with the vaccine roll out well on its way, we can now see that 2020’s dressed down, laid back style has died a death and will not be spoken of in 2021! In 2020, ASOS saw the sale of over 180,000 pairs of leggings and over 760,000 tracksuits, much higher numbers than usual. But 2021’s autumn/winter trends are all about going ‘out out’, silky dresses, and colour therapy – loud, proud and ready to hit the town!

After a stunning summer/spring sartorial season all about the rustic 70s trends with their beautiful bright floral palettes that clashed stunningly with its natural materials and muted browns and tans, the 70s have begun to make their funky way into autumn and winter wear for 2021!

Sleek silhouettes, wide leg trousers, funky patterns and bold statement pieces – we couldn’t be happier that the utterly cool decade is hanging around.

In another very natural continuation of the 70s trend, western influences seem to be making themselves felt in this year’s Autumn Winter 2021 collections. The two styles have a lot of crossover in terms of material, colour and silhouettes, and honestly? We’re not sorry to see them all sticking around for another while. Jaunty, statement and full of natural and beautiful fabrics, the tan tones and detailed patterns make for beautiful additions to any wardrobe full of staples.

Some of the trending colours for 2021's Autumn and Winter seasons we’re seeing a bold, bright and beautiful and we're so excited to see these beautiful and fun shades coming through in runway's themes this year! The palettes are bright and fun and vibrant – a sure sign that we can look forward to a hopeful future where we have cause to dress up and go out!

Check out the top trends sweeping the autumn/winter 21 runways and high streets this season and give your lockdown wardrobe that final boot out the door!

Getting glam

(Zara)

The mood has shifted significantly from this time last year in every fashion house from Zara to Chanel, with both brands opting for glittering, statement, mini looks that almost make us do a double take after our year in sweatpants. Buy the dress, put on the heels and who cares what they say? We’re back to ‘out out’ life and we couldn’t be happier!

Bold monochrome

(River Island)

As we said previously, colour therapy is playing a major role in this season’s palettes – fuschia, ochre, cobalt blue, emerald green – these bright and vibrant colours are not what we traditionally think of when it comes to winter tones. But this season is all about cheering ourselves up with bold colours to blot out the winter’s greyness. Wear that lemon yellow coat and cheer yourself up on your commute this season!

Cut out pieces

(H&M)

A lingering trend from the90s-inspired resurgence that Gen Z are spurring, cut outs are the new off-the-shoulder. Sexy, flattering when done right and works well with silk, it looks like it’s a trend that’s here to stay for another while. It works well with the out-out styles we’ll be seeing everywhere, and is also easy enough to find in any fashionable vintage shop if you have a good root around, and we’ll always stan slow fashion.

Power suits

(Zara)

The female power suit is back and we are loving this incarnation of her. Check out Zara for the most flattering fits and dreamy colour palettes. Like all our jeans, the super slim, tailored look is out, so opt for more slouchy, relaxed silhouettes – flared or wide leg trousers and oversized blazers. Pair with a silk shirt to really complete that sexy, seventies inspired look.

Leather Trousers

(Next)

Durable, stylish and an absolute essential for this coming season, creative use of leather is what this season’s style catalogue is all about. And these leather trousers aren’t your traditional figure hugging, catsuit-esque affair. These sleek and stylish trousers are flared and cropped, the perfect pair to any ankle boot or pointed heel – in short, they’re your newest basic. Get your hands on a pair or regret it all season.

Silk & satin dresses

(Bershka)

Few of us can pull them off, but we absolutely ADORE them. The perfect feminine piece to pair with the oversized, chunky outwear that’s coming, they’re available in increasingly bold, beautiful jewel colours for autumn and winter palettes. Slippering soft, they scream elegance and sexiness and the slinky fits are going to a another staple of this season – we can’t wait!