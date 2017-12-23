White Christmas still possible as temperatures look set to plummet

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, all hope is not lost.

Temperatures over the last few days have been unseasonably mild for this time of year, however, it looks like that could all be about to change as Met Éireann warn of a cold and wet Christmas day.

The day will start off relatively mild with highs of around four to seven degrees, eventually turning cold and frosty as the evening rolls in, with a risk of sleet and snow showers in the west.

Overnight lows of minus one to two degrees will bring a risk of ice on untreated surfaces.

"Cold and frosty overnight with clear spells and scattered showers, a few of them heavy with hail and with wintry falls over high ground, these chiefly confined to Atlantic coastal counties," Met Éireann said.

St. Stephen's day will see highs of just three to six degrees, with heavy rain expected to push in off the Atlantic.

Good thing we plan to spend the day watching movies and eating turkey sandwiches.