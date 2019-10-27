Which new collection by BPerfect is adored by this Love Island star?

The new Clientele Collection by BPerfect Cosmetics in collaboration with sensational Jah Makeup Artist is loved by Love Island star Belle Hassan – what better endorsement does it need?

The star of the 2019 Love Island series was one of the first to try the palette and said she was “blown away by the quality of the Clientele Collection, the pigmentation of the colours and the range of tones”, which have been expertly designed by Sydney-based Jah Makeup Artist who is one of Australia’s top MUAs with a global Instagram following.

After lengthy development and research, together they have created a new take on the nude palette that’s versatile enough to transition from a healthy glow for day looks, to sophisticated glamour for evenings.

Containing a stunning selection of sandy sunset nudes, tropical greens and a cocktail of cranberries, this combination of matte and shimmer shades evokes exotic holiday romance and endless summer evenings.

“As a full time working makeup artist I wanted to create a palette I would use every day. So, I selected the colours most popular with my clients and hence the name Clientele Collection,” Jah says.

“I wanted the palette to be compact and travel-friendly with a mixture of not only wearable neutrals, but wearable colour. I worked hard creating colour combos that would suit a variety of skin tones so everyone can enjoy the palette.”

BPerfect Cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell said: “We are delighted to be working with such a visionary MUA to produce a palette this is just right for this moment. Using our expertise and innovation we created the high-pigment, blendable colours of Jah’s vision and we have made them a reality much to the delight of both her world-wide community of fans and ours.

With the launch of the Clientele Collection in collaboration with Jah Makeup Artist, BPerfect Cosmetics has proved again its vision and commitment to creating amazingly creative cosmetics that really deliver for everyone.

The Clientele Palette and Clientele pigments are available for online purchase at www.bperfectcosmetics.com and in stores nationwide now.