Watch the hilarious teaser trailer for Sex Education season three

“Choose Moordale!” was the mantra in the very first teaser trailer for Sex Education season three, which just dropped this afternoon.

In this first look trailer, the staff and students at Moordale are keen to show their school pride in this iconic advert-style video.

As Netflix explain, “Desperate times call for desperate measures at Moordale. With new headmistress Hope at the helm, a school advert to encourage enrolment is just what Moordale needs to get back on track…”

Check out the full teaser trailer below;

This in-world school advert for Sex Education features Asa Butterfield (Otis), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), Connor Swindells (Adam), Simone Ashley (Olivia), Chaneil Kular (Anwar), Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv), Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Alistair Petrie (Mr Groff), Jemima Kirke (Headmistress Hope) and Dua Saleh (Cal).

Viewers can look forward to seeing the return of Sex Education in just a few more months, as series three is set to arrive on Netflix this coming September 17. What will the new season be all about though? Well, It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff. We can’t wait!