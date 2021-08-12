What is up with the mini bag trend and how can we hop on it?

The micro bag is experiencing a major trend revival at the moment and we’re not remotely mad about it. Adorable, minimal and the must have accessory of the last few seasons, this gorgeous trend has been making waves since sensational singer Lizzo debuted her teeny tiny Valentino custom Garavani bag at the American Music Awards in 2019. The shockingly small purse contrasted amazingly with her statement orange outfit and added and chic and adorable edge to her look.

They seem impractical – certainly ones the size of Lizzo’s bag – but is there a happy medium for us plebs who have to carry a vaguely decent sized purse? Or should we all be going minimal with what we carry with us? We checked out some of the high street’s teensiest bags to see what we could feasibly rock while remaining on trend – and fitting our phones and extensive amount of gum.

A mini version of our bestselling Dora clutch, the Mini Dora is crafted in Spain from cream and black polka dot leather. This chic, envelope style has a handy inside pocket, detachable chain shoulder strap and is finished with an understated metal button closure. Matching with pieces in our clothing and shoe collections, it's the perfect occasion clutch or use it to elevate everyday looks. Width: 18cm.

Longchamp Brioche crossbody bag

This bag will charm you thanks to its small size, perfect for carrying around all your essential items. Fitted with a delicate and sliding chain, it can be worn long on the shoulder for a smart look and short or across the shoulder for a more casual style. Beyond a nod to the irresistible pastry, Brioche is an ultra-Parisian model. With its berlingot shape, Brioche epitomizes discreet and timeless chic. Racy, graphic and modern, it appeals to the uninhibited, refined and free-spirited Longchamp woman. Compact and roomy, its format makes it easy to carry all your daily essentials in style. Perfect for strolling the city, versatile, mind and hands free. Width 15cm.

With its chic croc finish, and cute top handle, this bag is ultimate cheeky and sassy mini bag. 100% leather with suede lining and width of 17cm it is up there with some of the slightly larger mini bags, but if you still want all your bits and pieces with you while being on trend it’s the perfect option. By Far continues to be inspired by the exaggerated styles of the eighties with the oversized handle on this mini bag; it's crafted from leather with a croc finish and zips open to a compact interior with a suede lining. Width: 17cm.

If you’re hoping to really minimise your look, these teeny smartphone crossbody bag comes in at 10.50cm, the ultimate minimalist’s accessory! You won’t fit much more than your phone, bank card and maybe some cash, but really, do you need much more than that? Available in a few different colours, this bag could replace the fanny pack in terms of handiness and the croc print pattern adds a level of style that the fanny pack could never live up to.

A slightly different shape to the traditional mini bag, the spherical chic little number form AOS is a statement piece nonetheless! A flirty and chic little number, its popular for weddings and glam nights out – which we’ll all hopefully be attending more of now! The faux pearl embellishments add that old world glamour to the bag, along with the draw string opening, but the chain straps give it all the convenience of a modern bag. Be warned though, that some buyers had trouble fitting their phones into this one it was so tiny!

If you want a more classic look, the Furla Sofia Grainy is a subtle and chic small crossbody bag made of grained calfskin. It features an elegant metal magnetic closure with Arch logo and a varnish finish on the front, making it the perfect accessory to add a unique and original touch to all your outfits. Again, it’s slightly larger at 18cm, but it’s a great option to downsize to in a pinch!

A modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design, the structured Tabby is crafted in a mix of refined leather and polished pebble leather. A true mini, it comes in at just 9cm, making it one of the smallest – and most stylish – featured. Finished with their leather-covered Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this petite addition to the Tabby family has a feminine top handle and an elegant new shape. Wear the versatile silhouette crossbody with its removable strap.

The epitome of elegance, the Margot Trio Shoulder Bag is designed with sleek recycled leather and glamorous gold accents, creating a sophisticated accessory to elevate your ensembles. Featuring a removable strap, the Margot bag can be worn over the shoulder or as a clutch, whilst the refined rectangular shape and flap closure only add to the style's versatility. A 19cm piece, it just about fits into the mini category, but we couldn’t leave out this super glam, versatile little number.