What is Ultherapy and what can it do for my skin?

Haven’t heard of Ultherapy yet? You’re not alone, but you may be missing out big time on revolutionary skincare technology.

What is Ultherapy?

Dermatologist, Dr. Stephanie Williams explains that Ultherapy is a corrective and preventative treatment that lifts, sculpts and tightens skin from the inside out – without surgery and with minimal downtime. Ultherapy was created by Merz Aesthetics, a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. It aims to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves, however they define it.

Essentially, this is a non-invasive procedure that can give you the effects of a facelift – without the plastic surgery.

I know, right??

FDA and EU CE certified, this procedure is designed to lift the upper and lower face, under the chin, neck and on the eyebrow as well as improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles on the décolletage. It uses a micro focused ultrasound to generate natural lifting effect on the skin and stimulate collagen production.

The procedure allows dermatologists to see the skin underneath the skin’s surface with this device and can deliver the energy exactly where it needs to go. It is not a replacement for plastic surgery. It’s nonsurgical facelift.

Who can go for Ultherapy?

The ideal candidate does not have serious sagging in the skin, but has begin to see mild to moderate laxity in their skin’s firmness. Generally, dermatologists are seeing women in their thirties and upwards investigating this procedure. Because it is preventative as well as corrective and our collagen decline before the age of 30, there are candidates that may be younger who will also be candidates for the procedure.

When will I see the results of it?

It’s a once-off treatment, meaning it has an effect deep into the skin. Usually, patients will begin to see results between three and six months, with improvement continuing throughout the year.

Are there any client testimonies?

The absolutely stunning Tess Daly, presenter, novelist, ex-model and mum is a major advocate for Ultherapy and claims the collagen-boosting treatment as her method to help achieve her age-defying, refreshed and natural look.

'I believe in investing in my skin as I do in my general health, looking after what you have got, and Ultherapy® works with your own skin to leave you looking refreshed and like you have had a good 8 hours sleep. Ultherapy® only took an hour with no downtime, and over time my skin felt more radiant, boosted and fresh.'

Skin boosters are the hottest trend – helping patients to look more refreshed, and Ultherapy® provides a fantastic non-invasive option to boost skin from the inside out. As we age, skin loses collagen and elastin due to the interplay of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors, which can all accelerate the ageing process. Ultherapy® stimulates the production of new collagen and elastin, helping skin appear smoother, tighter and rejuvenated. Tess Daly walks us through the procedure and the changes she’s noticed in her skin since trying out Ultherapy for the first time, answering all out burning questions!

When did you have your first Ultherapy® treatment?

‘It was around 18 months ago. A friend of mine had had the treatment a few months earlier, and she looked so great. She looked well rested, and her skin was glowing. I thought ‘ok, let’s give this a go’. I loved the fact that Ultherapy® boosts your own collagen for natural-looking results, and that it was a non-invasive treatment. I think it’s quite a revelation really. I decided to try it after seeing how amazing her skin looked.’

Where on the face did you have the Ultherapy® treatment?

‘I had my first treatment 18 months ago. It can last for over a year so I then had a top up treatment around the jaw area to boost it a bit, because I have a lot of laughter lines. I talk a lot in my job so it’s an occupational hazard! I laugh a lot by nature. I think I’ve had laughter lines as long as I can remember!

‘I think Ultherapy® is quite handy because you can target an area that you think needs a little help, whether it’s your neck and jaw area, forehead, or eyes. If you’re working to a budget you can certainly use it as a targeted treatment. Quite frankly, after a year of lockdown I think all of my areas need a lot of help! Ultherapy ® is indicated for non- invasive dermatological sculpting and lifting of the dermis.’

Did you need any recovery time after the treatment?

‘No, there’s no recovery time after the Ultherapy® treatment. This treatment improves the quality of your skin by using ultrasound to boost your own collagen. As Ultherapy® is a non-invasive treatment, I could put my make-up straight back on and carry on as normal.’

How quickly did you notice the effects after your Ultherapy® treatment?

‘As Ultherapy® is working from the inside out, you tend to see an improvement in the quality of your skin within a few months. It’s not immediate because your collagen is rebooting itself, which takes time. Within a few months I was getting compliments from friends – this was back when we saw friends before lockdown! But what I love most is that you just look well rested and like yourself but on a really good day.’

‘As you get older it is much more noticeable in your skin and face when you haven’t slept well, and Ultherapy® gives me the skin of someone who has the luxury of eight hours sleep. Usually if I’ve had broken sleep, I can genuinely see it in my skin and I’m sure you can too. This treatment gives you the skin of your ‘holiday’ you, the bouncy, resilient, glowing you. Your skin will thank you for it. You will just look like you have the best skin you’ve had in a long time. Ultherapy ® is indicated for non- invasive dermatological sculpting and lifting of the dermis.’

Do you think Ultherapy® is a good alternative to injectables?

‘What I like about Ultherapy® first and foremost is that it gives natural-looking results. It’s not going to change your appearance or make you look like a different version of yourself. It’s a treatment that makes you look fresher with natural-looking results. I think that in itself is a win because nobody wants to look like a strange wind tunnelled version of themselves. I think that in itself can be quite ageing.

‘We’ve all seen it before when someone has had a treatment that may have been a bit extreme, and I think it can have the opposite effect and actually be quite ageing. With Ultherapy® you’re working with what you’ve got and that in itself is anti-ageing, because you still look like yourself. Ultherapy ® is indicated for non- invasive dermatological sculpting and lifting of the dermis.’

How important is the texture, tone and vitality of your skin?

‘For me, my goal is luminous skin. It’s skin that looks good. In order achieve that I know I have to use SPF and drink as much water as I can, and this is another treatment that is working with your skin from the inside out to give it a helping hand and a boost.

‘I think luminous-looking skin is the greatest beauty accessory any of us can ever have. Just lovely, healthy-looking luminous skin, because everything else is secondary to that when it comes to cosmetic make-up products. If you have a great base, then everything else will look better for it.’

Do you think non-invasive treatments like Ultherapy® help with your confidence?

‘I have dry skin sometimes and I can feel like my skin is peeling a little bit on my nose and my dry areas, so I would sometimes feel a bit self-conscious about my skin. When you’ve done a non-invasive treatment that makes your skin glowing, it’s one of those things in our armoury to make us feel better about ourselves. It’s like when you’ve had a haircut and a blow dry, and you can feel the wind in your hair. It just puts a spring in your step.’