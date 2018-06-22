What I Eat in a Day: Amanda from Yummy Dublin on dream dishes

Scrolling Instagram in search of the most visually appetising food has become one of our passions in life.

And behind one of our favourite foodie Instagram accounts is Amanda Holtz, aka Yummy Dublin.

Looking at her feed, you would wonder how Amanda manages to sport such a healthy figure with what she puts in her mouth…

"When people look at my page, they assume I must be a 300-pound woman!" she laughs. "In actuality, I am a fairly good example of how to add balance to your diet. I eat quite healthy during the week, and allow myself 2 – 3 spread out cheat meals, which end up on YummyDublin."

"Life is about balance and food tastes so much better when it’s a splurge!"

A post shared by Dublin Foodie (@yummydublin) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

What is your typical breakfast?

6 out of 7 of my breakfasts consist of egg white omelettes with tonnes of veggies. I am a big fan of goats cheese and sun dried tomatoes so they almost always make an appearance as well.

On Sundays, I love a good brunch. I usually always go for a Benedict covered in Hollandaise sauce but if there’s something that seems particularly different or wild on the menu, I’ll go for that. And always with a side of extra crispy bacon!



What about lunch?

My lunches are usually huge salads with lots of veg and protein. My splurge lunch is (no surprise) a big fat juicy burger and American style buffalo wings. If calories didn’t exist, I’d live at Just Wing It in Tallaght and just eat both every day!

A post shared by Just Wing It (@wingit_ie) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:50am PDT



What do you usually have for dinner?

Dinners are my usual eating out meals. As I’m sure you can see from my page, I like to switch it up and try different things. Italian, sushi and tapas are my absolute favourites, but I do enjoy a good steak every once and a while too.



Is your diet different at the weekend?

Well, I see my boyfriend on weekends as we live a distance away from each other. As a rugby player, he is able to eat just about anything he wants. So, when we’re together I’m often eating whatever he is.

Mondays are usually my cleanse day because of it! We love a good dessert, so the weekend is when I’m eating all those ice creams and donuts on Yummy Dublin.



Do you snack during the day?

I usually snack on fruits and a boatload of cheese (any kind, I don’t discriminate). I also love Proper Corn – especially the sundried tomato and Worcester sauce kind.



What would be your ideal food day?

Breakfast would be fillet steak, eggs benedict with extra hollandaise sauce, a side of extra crispy bacon, really dense brown bread and butter and a bottomless mimosa, obviously.



Lunch would be from Fallon & Byrne – homemade Pappardelle pasta with an assortment of salads.



And for dinner, I really love sharing food so my favourite dinner date is always tapas. A little bit of this, a little bit of that and of course, a jug of red sangria.

A post shared by Fallon & Byrne (@fallonandbyrne) on May 11, 2017 at 3:35am PDT



The one food you could have everyday for the rest of your life?

Chicken Parmigiana!



What is your favourite dessert?

Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Salted Caramel Ice cream with fresh crème.



What is your favourite meal of the day?

Dinner because I always overdo it… and it is acceptable to drink a bottle of wine with it.



Your favourite restaurant in Dublin/Ireland/the world?

In Dublin my favourite is actually The Back Page. I love it because not only are the people awesome and the food fantastic, but also the vibe is great. For dinner and drinks, you can get the best pizza in town while kickin’ it and playing board games with your friends. On the other hand, if you go for brunch – you can sit outside and eat it in a hammock! Awesome spot.



In the world, there’s a little restaurant in Ocean City Maryland called Sello’s. It’s a great real authentic Italian restaurant with the best homemade gnocchi you’d ever eat.



The best brunch place in Dublin?

Bloom Brasserie for bottomless bubbly brunch!

A post shared by Bloom Brasserie & Wine Bar (@bloombrasserie) on May 7, 2016 at 4:40am PDT



Any “food pet peeves”?

I think going out to eat should be a experience, and it can be absolutely ruined by having bad service and especially cold food.

I’m also addicted to hot sauce so when a restaurant doesn’t have it, especially for breakfast, I hate that.



What food would you NEVER eat?

Ketchup. You could not pay me to eat it.



What can we always find in your fridge?

Goats cheese, sundried tomatoes and Ben & Jerry's ice cream.



You have friends over for dinner, what do you cook for them?

I would make Caprese chicken with tomatoes, balsamic and buffalo mozzarella or pasta with grilled chicken & prawns in a sundried tomato cream sauce. Oh and two words… White. Wine.



Do you find it hard to eat a healthy diet in a daily basis?

Not at all, I think it’s a lifestyle change and it’s all about balance. I eat healthy most of the time, making my splurges that much tastier. Plus, when you’re able to cook well or know what to order, healthy food is fantastic.

A post shared by Dublin Foodie (@yummydublin) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:05am PST

What is your guilty pleasure?

Pasta, ice cream and carrot cake.



What is you go-to drink?

Vodka & soda water or a pint of Guinness, depending on my mood.



Your favourite place for a drink in Dublin?

If I’m having a night where I’ll undeniably end up in Coppers, I would go for a flavoured vodka at Camden Exchange. But honestly, I really love heading to Temple Bar area. I love a pint at the Auld Dubliner and a great Saturday night at Bad Bobs.