What are the most instagrammable food and wine destinations in Italy?

It’s just under three months of a new year, and although travel is slowly resuming normalcy, this year looks set to be a holiday’s blockbuster year! After a reasonably long pandemic period that forced us to stay indoors and drip-feed dry content, it's unsurprising that most Insta feeds need a little jostling. Well, worry not, as our exclusive ‘Most Instagrammable food and wine destinations in Italy’ for quality Italian wine and food hit list is finally ready!

If you are looking for the most picturesque food and wine spots in Italy, this post is for you. Besides its famous capital city, Rome, there’s a flurry of ideal picturesque vacation-worthy spots worth checking out.

We have done all the hard work and rounded up the top Italian destinations that offer authentic comprehensive food and wine vacations that are guaranteed to flood your Insta with numerous likes. From ocean-fringed paradise to outstanding, cultured, and experiential cuisine and wine options, here’s your Italy Instagram bucket list for an unforgettable enogastronomic experience in Italy.

Liguria: The Gulf of Poets

If you are looking for a luxurious and ‘photo-worthy’ place to enjoy an assortment of native Italian cuisine and fine wine, look no further than Liguria. Since the early Shelley, Byron, and Keats days, this stunning Italian Riviera has continually attracted luxury and beauty, who often spent time here relaxing and finding inspiration in the ultimate famous Gulf of Poets.

Ideally, this area has been a favourite tourist spot for many locals and Hollywood celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Ernest Hemingway, and Brigitte Bardot, who promoted Liguria’s glory and Portofino among the most glamorous Mediterranean ports.

Liguria remains a popular vacation destination, especially for yacht owners since they can quickly descend and enjoy the excellent native white wine and diverse culinary options. Usually a must-stop spot for most day tours, this region has maintained an enviable exclusivity atmosphere.

While here, you can access Manarola, Riomaggiore, Monterosso, Vernazza, and Corniglia, a collection of fishing villages popularly called the Cinque Terre. While the setting is predominantly popular for being serene and magnificently beautiful, the main attraction is their stunning collection of wine and food products.

The Liguria area produces delicately fine and dry top-grade white wines, as well as Sciacchetrà dessert wine, a homegrown specialty. Unsurprisingly, these wines usually accompany fish, a crucial component of the region's cuisine, blended with vegetables and herbs grown locally.

Tuscany: the Romantic Region

Few destinations are more reminiscent than Italy, especially the Tuscany rural setting. Uniquely characterized by gorgeous rolling hills sprinkled with stone farms and decorated with cypresses instead of typical vineyards, Tuscany is a region to behold. However, its fame is predominantly due to its reputation as the best place for delicious food and good wine lovers.

While the Tuscany region comprises multiple evocative destinations, Pisa stands out among the favourite spots, a destination whose allures go far beyond its iconic leaning tower. Similarly, there is Siena, particularly the Piazza surrounded by stunning orange structures and the famous Torre del Mangia, all that create a gorgeous, sublime space.

Like Pisa and Siena, the local wine in Tuscany has maintained an enviable degree of integrity, with Chianti, the Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, and Brunello di Montalcino, among the best wine options available.

For the foodies, it is worth noting that standard Tuscan dishes are prepared from the land's products with key ingredients like vegetables, bread, fish, chestnuts, and game, forming a healthy culinary diet. Like the wines, you can enjoy some famous dishes here like ribollita, a famous veggie soup, and the Florentine steak, a highly demanded meal for its unmatched tenderness.

Sicily: home to indigenous wineries and gorgeous sand beaches

Sicily, the largest island in the expansive Mediterranean Sea, is an incredible food and wine destination. Located near the Italian mainland and only separated from Italy's boot toe by a narrow water sliver, this is an ideal location for an exciting self-guided adventure.

From iconic historical sites, including the Valley of the Temples, to the soaring Mount Etna, Sicily provides something to nature lovers and culturists alike a worthwhile experience. Better yet, families and foodies, too, will delight in a trip to this famous sun-kissed island that is packed with fantastic wineries, organic farms and olive groves.

It gets better for wine lovers as Sicily is just the place to be for quality wines courtesy of its expansive production area in the western part of the island where they produce quality Alcamo, Marsala, and several versions of the Contessa Entellina Doc. Furthermore, you can also visit the southeast part between Siracusa and Ragusa, where the Cerasuolo di Vittoria, the sole DOCG of Sicily, is made.

It is challenging to choose the typical Italian dishes to enjoy, considering the tasty and varied cuisine options when it comes to gastronomy. The famous Palermo Easter cake, Cassata expertly prepared with marzipan, ricotta, sponge cake, candied fruit, and chocolate, is among the most mouthwatering dishes worth mentioning. Who would want to miss that?

Piedmont: premier Italian destination, home of excellent wine and “Slow Food”

Situated in the north-eastern part of Italy, the Piedmont area borders both France and Switzerland. It is home to the majestic Alps and many gorgeous lakes like Lake Orta and Lake Maggiore. However, its primary claim to fame is its outstanding, cultured, and experiential assortment of cuisine. Also, it is globally renowned for its quality wine production, most notably, the Barolo!

The Piedmont region is often the initial place where the “Slow Food” movement started, which is now a common theme worldwide. Ideally, this is arguably the finest destination for wine and food tours in Italy. Furthermore, some wine-growing areas like Langhe hold such cultural significance that they are listed as an official World Heritage (UNESCO) site.

In conclusion, Italy is one of the most revered culinary and wine hotspots globally and remains a dream destination for adventurous foodies and wine lovers. This is primarily due to its enviable assortment of yummy pizzas, tasty pasta dishes, and excellent quality wines. With these few wine destinations, you're sure to wine and dine like an authentic Italian throughout your Italy tour.

Enjoy!