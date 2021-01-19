What a list! Just some of the films landing on Netflix this February

Things are starting to look up it seems, as our beloved friends at Netflix have just revealed an exciting list of just *some* of the glorious films landing on the streaming platform next month.

This list includes everything from family-friendly viewing to angsty teen dramas and freaky horror flicks, ensuring there really will be something to suit everyone.

So prepare yourselves folks — this February we’re going to be thoroughly entertained. Without further ado, here’s the list of films.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

The third and final instalment in the To All The Boys saga starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. This romantic comedy follows two love-struck teens as they enter their final year of High School, and make plans for the future.

Malcolm & Marie

A brand new, achingly romantic drama starring Emmy-award winner Zendaya and Golden Globe nominee John David Washington.

News Of The World

A 2020 American Western drama based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles, and starring Tom Hanks. The film follows a Civil War veteran who must return a young girl who was stolen by Native Americans as an infant to her last remaining family.

Red Dot

On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter.

Mean Girls

This 2004 cult classic full of teen angst, hilarious one-liners and plenty of drama follows Cady Heron as she enrols in an American High School for the very first time. Not forgetting it also has a stellar cast including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey and Amy Pohler.

Us

This chilling horror film follows Adelaide Wilson and her family, who are attacked by mysterious figures dressed in red. Upon closer inspection, the Wilsons realise that the intruders are exact lookalikes of them.

Magic Mike

Let’s just say this sexy flick about male strippers, starring Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Matthew McConaughey is sure to get you all kinds of hot and bothered.

The Meg

When the members of an underwater research facility are under threat owing to a 75 feet prehistoric shark, Jonas Taylor, a deep sea diver, is hired to save them.

Snakes On A Plane

It is what it says on the tin really…

Hostel

This American horror film follows three friends travelling across Europe together. When they meet a man who convinces them to visit a hostel they soon encounter some pretty terrifying situations.

American Graffiti

American Graffiti is a 1973 American coming-of-age comedy film studying the cruising and early rock 'n' roll cultures. Through a series of vignettes, the film tells the story of a group of teenagers and their adventures over the course of a single night.

Detroit

A civil unrest arises after the Detroit Police Department launches a raid on a group of African-Americans. The public anger reaches its peak as the officials respond with retribution rather than justice.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Ulysses Everett McGill and his companions Delmar and Pete, escape from prison to find a treasure Ulysses had buried before getting caught.

Along Came Polly

A hilarious yet endearing romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller.

In The Line Of Fire

Starring Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich and Rene Russo, this political action-thriller sees an assassin on the loose and the life of the US President in danger. The only man who can stop him of course is Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan.