What a list! Everything that’s new to Netflix this weekend

If like us, you’ve become somewhat of a Netflix fanatic over the past year, then you’ll be pleased to hear about all of the new shows and movies landing on the streaming service this weekend.

To keep up all happy and entertained while we isolate at home, Netflix have added a whole host of new thrilling, hilarious and educational content to devour all day long.

Here’s a list of all their brilliant new shows and movies which have just been added, just in time for a weekend of binging!

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic. Full of heart and humour, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer.

The Circle: Season 2

Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish? The Circle is a four-week must-watch social media competition launching on April 14 and continuing with new episodes on April 21, 28, and finale on May 5.

Why Are You Like This

A six episode Australian comedy following friends Mia, Penny and Austin through the divisive socio-political hellscape of 2021, leaving a path of destruction in their wake. Over six laugh-out-loud episodes, we see these three characters follow their questionable modern day moral codes in confronting the complex social issues of an outrage driven world, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Love and Monsters

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, all of humanity has been forced to live in underground colonies. When Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) reconnects over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, who has been living on the coast 85 miles away, he begins to fall for her again. Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, and despite all the danger that stands in his way, he decides he must venture out to find his true love.

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Inspired by the acclaimed Korean documentary My Love, Don't Cross That River, the poignant series MY LOVE documents a year in the lives of six elderly couples from around the world. Globe-trotting through Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, the U.S., and Spain, the six-part docuseries gets to the heart of long-lasting love.