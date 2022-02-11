We’ve got the scoop for you on all our favourite new beauty and skincare releases this week

As beauty and skincare lovers, we try out hundreds upon hundreds of makeup, cleansing, moisturising and anything else you can think of products! It’s our mission in life to find what works, not only for our skin and beauty routines, but what works best for everyone’s skin type and lifestyle. Because being able to recommend that perfect matte, long-wear foundation for your friend who’s struggling with oily skin, or that cleanser that is just right for your sensitive-skin friend’s struggles is a great feeling – so we’re sharing our top beauty finds of the week to help you find your perfect beauty routine!

Tried and tested, these products are the newest releases that have got everyone buzzing. From luscious new scents to new sensitive skincare ranges, we’ve got the scoop on our favourite new products coming out right now!

Clarins Skin Illusion Velvet Hydrating Natural Matte Foundation (RRP €36.00)

We are loving the smooth and silky application of this stunning, blurring foundation from Clarins right now. Not only is this foundation suitable for all skin types – a rarity – it’s also packed full of skin-nourishing ingredients. Meaning that our usual worries about our makeup clogging up our skin go out the window with this innovative foundation!

The mattifying liquid foundation that gives a bare skin effect, something all makeup enthusiasts know is the Holy Grail of foundation goals. Just a few drops of Skin Illusion Velvet are all you need to instantly enhance your complexion, control shine and blur imperfections. Its lightweight, silky and comfortable texture leaves an invisible, even matte veil with a barely-there feel. Bursting with skincare ingredients, its formula is a truly nourishing beauty cocktail for the skin – so it’s a win-win for your skin!

Buy here.

Lancôme ‘Oui, La Vie Est Belle’ Perfume (RRP €87.50)

Looking for a fresh scent to try out for Spring? Lancôme’s update on their ever-iconic La Vie Est Belle perfume is dropping just in time to give your perfume collection a refresh for the season! 10 years since first proclaiming La Vie est Belle, Lancôme is now renewing this timeless manifesto to happiness with Oui, La Vie est Belle. Bringing together the perfumery’s most evocative flowers, the house celebrates a new decade for its iconic fragrance with a new, limited-release Eau de Parfum. Life bursts with a “Yes” to freshness, with the juicy flesh of Raspberry accord and then a giant bouquet overflowing with flowers, where Iris Pallida is generously paired with three of perfumery’s most evocative flowers – Jasmin Sambac, Ylang-ylang and Damascene Rose. Absolute richness infuses into every precious petal of this reigning floral Queen.

Available from March, here.

asap Skincare Launches New SPF50+ Hydrating Defence (RRP €31.00)

Anyone who’s been following my oily skin journey knows that I’m the world’s biggest proponent of wearing sunscreen year-round – even with oily skin, even in winter. I would honestly recommend everyone get a dermal check-up just to see the damage the UV rays are doing – you will never leave sunscreen out of your routine again. But as someone with oily skin, I get that sunscreen can make the problem feel worse.

Which is why it’s so exciting that asap Skincare has just launched its new SPF50+ hydrating defence, a 3-in-1 primer, moisturiser + SPF which provides very high UVA + UVB protection while intensely hydrating the skin. The new SPF50+ hydrating defence contains powerful antioxidants, Niacinamide and Turmeric, to fight premature skin ageing, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and keep skin healthy while Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture and promotes firmer, smoother skin – this is half your skincare routine in one products! It also contains natural minerals such as Zinc + Iron Oxides, meaning you get enhanced protection against blue light and hyperpigmentation – a major problem for all the acne-prone gals out there. It’s a no-shine formula, meaning it’s a godsend for those with oily skin, and it’s also non-whitening, so no dreaded sticky white cast!

Buy here.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Lash Clash Extra Volume Mascara (RRP €34.00)

Makeup bag need a little oomph? Meet Lash Clash, YSL Beauty’s new game-changing mascara. A clash of massive volume and overnoir couture black finish give you that dramatic lash look you’ve been searching for. Designed to build shockingly oversized impact, Lash Clash takes volume and dark pigments over the edge with innovative texture agents, hyper-black pigments, and smudge-resistant boosters. The thickest mascara texture ever formulated, it features a cutting-edge cocktail of ingredients that unleash louder volume with unapologetically intense colour. Perfect for getting back out there again and fluttering your lashes at life, the Lash Clash is the perfect impacting look.

Available from February 23rd here.

Essie hard to resist nail strengthener (RRP €12.99)

Kick weak nails to the curb once and for all after the last two years of constant hand washing, sanitising and general wear and tear. It’s time to take notice and strengthen the bond with our nails. Luckily, essie Hard To Resist nail strengthener is the all-in-one solution for damaged, dull and weak nails. The award-winning nail brand is bringing you clinically tested strength helping nails feel stronger and smoother with nail-bonding technology. The Hard To Resist formula creates a protective barrier so you can nail every moment and the tinted finish also helps to brighten your nails with a natural glow and healthy shine, that really is Hard To Resist!

Essie is available from: Select supermarkets & pharmacies nationwide, Cloud 10 Beauty & Millies

CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water (RRP €11.00)

Miscellar water is a beauty staple – but it should be doing more for our skin than just removing our makeup – it should be actively nourishing our skin. CeraVe has recently launched a new Micellar Cleansing Water that’s not just effective yet gentle, but is also a skin cleanser bursting with micelles, tiny molecules that work like magnets to draw out makeup and impurities from the skin like dirt or oil. The best part about it is that you don’t need to rinse it off once you’ve used it!

The two star ingredients that make this product special are ceramides and niacinamide, working as a double act to keep skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. ‘Ceramides are lipids that make up 50% of our skin composition and support skin function and hydration,’ explains CeraVe Dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite. 'Applying ceramides to the skin helps restore our natural skin barrier and offers protection from impurities.' This means that it cleans efficiently leaving the skin fresh without that too-dry feeling that some cleansers leave behind.

CeraVe new Micellar Cleansing Water is available to purchase in pharmacies, larger retailers nationwide and to buy online here.

The Beauty of Sensitive Skin range by Camille Knowles

We are buzzing for the release of the new Award-Winning International Sensitive Skincare Range “The Beauty of Sensitive Skin” by Camille Knowles. It’s arrival in Ireland adds a natural, vegan, and cruelty free sensitive skincare range of products to the market designed to soothe, calm and hydrate your delicate skin from head to toe. The Beauty of Sensitive Skin is a 4-piece natural, vegan friendly, sensitive skin and eczema friendly, pregnancy friendly and baby friendly skincare line now available to shop from over 30 Boots Ireland stores nationwide. The range has been carefully formulated to support and protect sensitive and eczema prone skin whilst also relaxing your mindset. The range has been carefully formulated by someone with sensitive skin for others with sensitive skin.

Buy here.

Loreal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Wonder Water (RRP €11.99)

It’s time to protect our hair colour now that we’re back in to our hair salons and getting our colour topped up regularly again! And L’Oréal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Wonder Water has been formulated specifically to revive and replenish dull, fading coloured hair. Part of the Colour Protect collection – a haircare range so loved and trusted that it’s the world’s #1 colour care routine – it works in the same way as the original, utilising the power of lamellar technology and working in eight seconds flat, but this time it’s been pH-optimised for coloured hair – promising to make it 5x shinier, 9x more hydrated and nourished and 97% more reinforced!

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Wonder Water is available nationwide mid-February 2022.