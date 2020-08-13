We’ve found the perfect self-catering spot for your next getaway

Set on the lush grounds of Farnham Estate Spa & Golf Resort, the 18 bright and airy Farnham Resort Houses are an elegant and contemporary base from which to explore the ancient forests, green meadows and pristine lakelands of this magnificent 1,300 acre estate.

Tucked away in the former walled gardens of the estate, Farnham Resort Houses are a blend of stylish two, three and four-bedroom houses, perfect for a family break, a weekend away or a summer holiday in the countryside.

Set around quiet courtyards just steps from the main hotel, Farnham Resort Houses are thoughtfully designed and well-equipped with everything you need for a relaxing stay. With clean modern lines clad in cut stone and weathered wood and with floor to ceiling windows, some of these fresh and spacious homes have balconies overlooking the courtyard, with others having French doors opening onto their own private garden patios and decks — perfect for breezy, easy holidays.

Each Farnham Resort House has an airy open living room and a large kitchen/dining room, perfect for when you want to curl up with a good book or settle in to watch a movie together. All the practicalities are covered, from the utility rooms in every Resort House ideal for leaving mucky boots after an exhilarating walk along one of the many forest trails, with washing machines and dryers, and all your linen, towels and bathroom amenities provided.

Calm and cosy, and just 3km from Cavan town with its wide variety of shopping and dining options, Farnham Estate Resort Houses benefit too from all the facilities of the excellent hotel on your doorstep, including the various appealing restaurants and bars, the award-winning 40,000 sq. ft. Farnham Estate Health Spa, the renowned 18-hole Jeff Howes-designed parkland golf course and, naturally, the estate itself with its expansive woodlands and 11 kms of the most beautifully natural walking trails in the land.

Farnham Estate Spa & Golf Resort is a lovely place, an original Irish country house, restored in an impeccably elegant way and surrounded by a cool, contemporary and very comfy hotel, with wonderful mature woodlands and lakes to explore — a beautiful country estate that is a playground for the senses. Just an hour and a half’s drive from either Dublin or Belfast, the Farnham Resort Houses with their two, three and four bed options are the ideal getaway from city living for couples, families, or groups of up to eight guests.

Rates:

2 bed for 2 nights from €419.00

3 bed for 2 nights from €625.00

4 bed for 2 nights from €835.00

Farnham Estate Spa & Golf Resort, Cavan.

T + 353 (0) 49 4377700 E: info@farnhamestate.ie