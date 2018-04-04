We’ve added a boyband playlist to the SHEmazing Spotify account

So a few weeks back, we decided to set up a SHEmazing Spotify account – because we just love good tunes.

We created a playlist that was made of up of songs by some of our favourite females, from TLC to Dua Lipa.

We had so much fun making the playlist, and sharing it with you – so we've decided to make a new playlist!

We did a poll on Facebook, asking you gorgeous humans if you'd prefer a gym playlist or a boy band one.

In a not-so-shocking twist, the boy bands won out, and so we got to work!

We'd like to introduce you to 'Boyband Lovin', the perfect compilation of all your favourite fellas.

We included some of the most iconic 90s hits from The Backstreet Boys and NSync, as well as some tunes from the likes of Blue and Westlife.

We'll be doing a few polls in the coming weeks to ask you all what we should add to the boy band playlist.

Enjoy, ladies!